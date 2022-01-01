A gripping tale of horror, murder, and revenge unfolds as Jack Devlin (Claude Akins in his final screen appearance), caretaker of the Spencer House State, reveals an unforgettable history of zombies, vampires, and witches to a prospective buyer. The chilling stories grow more horrifying and even Jack's visitor is stunned by the final fate at this house where evil lives.
|Peggy Aydelotte
|Caroline Davis
|Mark Bender
|3rd Cop
|Mary Blake
|College Coed
|David Botts
|Dodge
|Thomas Broderick
|Construction Worker
|Marlon Brown
|Agent Thurber
