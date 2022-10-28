1960

Where the Boys Are

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 27th, 1960

Studio

Euterpe

Good girls Merritt, Melanie, Tuggle and Angie - all students at mid-western Penmore University - are planning on going to Fort Lauderdale, Florida for spring break to get away from the mid-western snow despite not having much money to spend once there. On the drive down, they admit their real purpose is to go where the boys are.

Cast

George HamiltonRyder Smith
Yvette MimieuxMelanie Tolman
Jim HuttonTV Thompson
Barbara NicholsLola Fandango
Paula PrentissTuggle Carpenter
Chill WillsPolice Captain

Images