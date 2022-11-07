1977

Which Way Is Up?

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

November 3rd, 1977

Studio

Universal Pictures

Richard Pryor plays three roles - a beleaguered, sex-starved farm worker named Leroy Jones; the farm worker's randy old father Rufus; and the hypocritical town preacher Rev. Lenox Thomas - and Pryor has never been so outrageously funny. The lives and love lives of these three men cross and crisscross as Leroy tries to get his life back on track.

Cast

Richard PryorLeroy Jones/Rufus Jones/Rev. Lenox Thoma
Lonette McKeeVanetta
Margaret AveryAnnie Mae
Morgan WoodwardMr. Mann
Marilyn ColemanSister Sarah
Joe TurkelHarry Boatwright

