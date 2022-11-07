Which Way Is Up?

Richard Pryor plays three roles - a beleaguered, sex-starved farm worker named Leroy Jones; the farm worker's randy old father Rufus; and the hypocritical town preacher Rev. Lenox Thomas - and Pryor has never been so outrageously funny. The lives and love lives of these three men cross and crisscross as Leroy tries to get his life back on track.
|Richard Pryor
|Leroy Jones/Rufus Jones/Rev. Lenox Thoma
|Lonette McKee
|Vanetta
|Margaret Avery
|Annie Mae
|Morgan Woodward
|Mr. Mann
|Marilyn Coleman
|Sister Sarah
|Joe Turkel
|Harry Boatwright
