1995

While You Were Sleeping

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 20th, 1995

Studio

Caravan Pictures

A love story built on a misunderstanding. A transit worker pulls commuter Peter off the tracks after he's mugged. But while he's in a coma, his family mistakenly thinks she's Peter's fiancée, and she doesn't correct them. Things get more complicated when she falls for his brother, who's not quite sure that she's who she claims to be.

Cast

Sandra BullockLucy Eleanor Moderatz
Bill PullmanJack Callaghan
Peter GallagherPeter Callaghan
Peter BoyleOx Callaghan
Jack WardenSaul
Glynis JohnsElsie

View Full Cast >

Images