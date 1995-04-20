While You Were Sleeping

A love story built on a misunderstanding. A transit worker pulls commuter Peter off the tracks after he's mugged. But while he's in a coma, his family mistakenly thinks she's Peter's fiancée, and she doesn't correct them. Things get more complicated when she falls for his brother, who's not quite sure that she's who she claims to be.
|Sandra Bullock
|Lucy Eleanor Moderatz
|Bill Pullman
|Jack Callaghan
|Peter Gallagher
|Peter Callaghan
|Peter Boyle
|Ox Callaghan
|Jack Warden
|Saul
|Glynis Johns
|Elsie
View Full Cast >