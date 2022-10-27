1949

Whirlpool

  • Drama
  • Thriller
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 27th, 1949

Studio

20th Century Fox

The wife of a psycho-analyst falls prey to a devious quack hypnotist when he discovers she is an habitual shoplifter. Then one of his previous patients now being treated by the real doctor is found murdered, with her still at the scene, and suspicion points only one way.

Cast

Richard ConteDr. William 'Bill' Sutton
José FerrerDavid Korvo (as Jose Ferrer)
Charles BickfordLt. James Colton
Barbara O'NeilTheresa "Terry" Randolph
Eduard FranzMartin Avery
Constance CollierTina Cosgrove

View Full Cast >

Images