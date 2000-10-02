2000

Whispers: An Elephant Tale

  • Drama
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 2nd, 2000

Studio

Walt Disney Pictures

A nameless baby elephant-steer was just getting used to life in the herd, when poachers kill his mother, so he runs and gets lost. He's found by a grouchy female, Groove, the sister of an alpha-female, who walks off disgusted with life in her herd. Not exactly wholehearted, she still takes the orphan under her wing, 'till we find your herd', but fails to find his herd, or a new home with males -who find him disrespectful and mouthy- or her own herd, which nicknames the kid whispers since his trumpeting is so weak. meanwhile the fear for poachers and (that is, in the movie) lions drives them north over the great river, a long and dangerous journey...

Cast

Anne ArcherGentle Heart (voice)
Joanna LumleyHalf Tusk (voice)
Betty WhiteRound (voice)
Angela BassettGroove (voice)

