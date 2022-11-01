White Ecstasy

Leni, a daring young girl, is visiting for the second time a ski-resort. The local ski-teachers agree to organize a "fox-hunt" for her. Leni and Hannes are "the foxes", and about 40 other skiers will have to catch them, starting with a 15 minutes delay. It's not the story that makes this film, but the extremely spectacular, thrilling shots about skiing.
|Leni Riefenstahl
|Leni
|Guzzi Lantschner
|Tietje
|Hannes Schneider
|Hannes
|Rudi Matt
|Rudi
|Lothar Ebersberg
|Der kleine Lothar
|Walter Riml
|Walter - Hamburger Zimmermann
