Not Available

White Ecstasy

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Sokal-Film GmbH

Leni, a daring young girl, is visiting for the second time a ski-resort. The local ski-teachers agree to organize a "fox-hunt" for her. Leni and Hannes are "the foxes", and about 40 other skiers will have to catch them, starting with a 15 minutes delay. It's not the story that makes this film, but the extremely spectacular, thrilling shots about skiing.

Cast

Leni RiefenstahlLeni
Guzzi LantschnerTietje
Hannes SchneiderHannes
Rudi MattRudi
Lothar EbersbergDer kleine Lothar
Walter RimlWalter - Hamburger Zimmermann

View Full Cast >

Images