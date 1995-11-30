1995

White Man's Burden

  • Drama

Release Date

November 30th, 1995

Studio

Rysher Entertainment

The story takes place in alternative America where the blacks are members of social elite, and whites are inhabitants of inner city ghettos. Louis Pinnock is a white worker in a chocolate factory, loving husband and father of two children. While delivering a package for black CEO Thaddeus Thomas, he is mistaken for a voyeur and, as a result, loses his job, gets beaten by black cops and his family gets evicted from their home. Desperate Pinnock takes a gun and kidnaps Thomas, demanding justice.

Cast

Harry BelafonteThaddeus Thomas
Kelly LynchMarsha Pinnock
Margaret AveryMegan Thomas
Tom BowerStanley
Andrew LawrenceDonnie Pinnock
Bumper RobinsonMartin

