White Material

Maria is a White farmer who runs a failing coffee plantation in an unnamed African country in the present day. Civil war has broken out and rebel soldiers, many of them child soldiers, are advancing on the area. Rebels on the radio advocate attacks on emblems of colonialism. Maria's workers leave, but she refuses to abandon the plantation, and searches for men to finish harvesting of the coffee.
|Isabelle Huppert
|Maria Vial
|Christopher Lambert
|André Vial
|Nicolas Duvauchelle
|Manuel Vial
|Isaach De Bankolé
|Le Boxeur
|William Nadylam
|Chérif, le maire
|Michel Subor
|Henri Vial, le propriétaire
