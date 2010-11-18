2010

White Material

  • Drama

November 18th, 2010

Why Not Productions

Maria is a White farmer who runs a failing coffee plantation in an unnamed African country in the present day. Civil war has broken out and rebel soldiers, many of them child soldiers, are advancing on the area. Rebels on the radio advocate attacks on emblems of colonialism. Maria's workers leave, but she refuses to abandon the plantation, and searches for men to finish harvesting of the coffee.

Isabelle HuppertMaria Vial
Christopher LambertAndré Vial
Nicolas DuvauchelleManuel Vial
Isaach De BankoléLe Boxeur
William NadylamChérif, le maire
Michel SuborHenri Vial, le propriétaire

