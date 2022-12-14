1953

White Witch Doctor

  • Adventure

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 30th, 1953

Studio

20th Century Fox

Ellen Burton arrives in Africa to join Dr. Mary as her nurse, bringing modern medicine to the native peoples. Lonni Douglas, an animal wrangler and fortune hunter, agrees to take her upriver, despite his misgivings about her suitability for Africa. They battle escaped gorillas, hostile natives, infected lion wounds, and hostile witch doctors to reach their destination and on the way, they fall in love. Will their contrasting interests doom their romance?

Cast

Robert MitchumJohn 'Lonni' Douglas
Walter SlezakHuysman
Timothy CareyJarrett
Joseph C. NarcisseUtembo
Susan HaywardEllen Burton

