White Witch Doctor

Ellen Burton arrives in Africa to join Dr. Mary as her nurse, bringing modern medicine to the native peoples. Lonni Douglas, an animal wrangler and fortune hunter, agrees to take her upriver, despite his misgivings about her suitability for Africa. They battle escaped gorillas, hostile natives, infected lion wounds, and hostile witch doctors to reach their destination and on the way, they fall in love. Will their contrasting interests doom their romance?
|Robert Mitchum
|John 'Lonni' Douglas
|Walter Slezak
|Huysman
|Timothy Carey
|Jarrett
|Joseph C. Narcisse
|Utembo
|Susan Hayward
|Ellen Burton
