White Wolves - A Cry in the Wild II

A two-week trek through the Cascade Mountains tries the survival instincts of five adventurous teenagers. At first, it's all a good time. Shooting the rapids, exploring caves and making new friends. But when an accident occurs, Mother Nature raises the stakes and challenges the hikers to the greatest test of their young lives. Written by Concorde - New Horizons (with permission).
|David Moscow
|Adam
|Mark-Paul Gosselaar
|Scott
|Ami Dolenz
|Cara
|Amy O'Neill
|Pandra (as Amy O'Neil)
|Matt McCoy
|Jake (Mister B.)
