Who Are You?

Nida (Sinjai Plengpanich) is a single mother who takes care of her anti-social son who has locked himself in his room for five years. The only way to communicate with her son is to write on a piece of paper and slip it under the door. But, when outsiders start to get curious about what is going on behind the door of her son’s room, a series of terrible events starts to happen.
|Pongpit Preechaborisutkhun
|TV Producer
|Chatsoroth Thanuthipayakul
|Kanya Rattapetch
|Sinjai Plengpanit
|Nida
|Teerapong Liaorakwong
|Mother
