Who Is The Craftiest

Lau used all his savings to purchase a house from a shady profiteer named Wing. The house had plenty of problems--despite the fact that it wasn't even big enough for a single person--and Lau tried to sue Wing to recover his money, but lost. Lau eventually died of depression because of this ruling, but before he passed, he asked his daughter to get revenge on Wing. It wasn't long before the Lau family was able to use Wing's greedy personality against him and trick him into bankruptcy. But when he discovers what happened to him--and who was responsible--he decides not to take it sitting down...