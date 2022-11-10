Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

Mike Nichols’ film from Edward Albee's play brought new themes to the film industry. Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton have never been more brilliant together as they portray an experienced married couple who love each other yet verbally attack one another when they see how boring their naïve newlywed guests have made their night.
|Elizabeth Taylor
|Martha
|Richard Burton
|George
|George Segal
|Nick
|Sandy Dennis
|Honey
|Agnes Flanagan
|Roadhouse Waitress (uncredited)
|Frank Flanagan
|Roadhouse Manager (uncredited)
View Full Cast >