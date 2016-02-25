Who's Driving Doug

2016

A sheltered, intelligent college student Doug changes his life forever when he hires an underachieving driver Scott. In order to escape his oppressively loving mother, Doug agrees to go on a spontaneous road trip with Scott and his college crush Stephanie. At the height of the journey, a tragic series of events tests their bond and opens the road to self-discovery. Drugs, gambling, and romance await the three friends in this coming-of-age drama.