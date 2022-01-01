Who's the Man?

Ed Lover and Doctor Dre are two inept barbers. Deciding that maybe they ought to find another line of work, they join the police. A big mistake, as far as their duty sergeant, Sgt Cooper is concerned, who proceeds to harass them at every turn. Despite this, they discover a major crime, and proceed to solve it in their own unusual fashion.
|Ed Lover
|Ed Lover
|Denis Leary
|Sgt. Cooper
|Cheryl 'Salt' James
|Teesha Braxton
|Ice-T
|Chauncey "Nighttrain" Jackson
|Andre B. Blake
|Lamar
|Bernie Mac
|G-George
