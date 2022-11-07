Who Saw Her Die?

A young girl is brutally murdered somewhere in France. Sometime later, the same thing happens to the daughter of a well-known sculptor. This time the parents (the sculptor and his wife) start investigating, and soon find they are in way over their head. Meanwhile, the body-count keeps rising as the killer now starts butchering all those who find out too much...
|Anita Strindberg
|Elizabeth Serpieri
|Adolfo Celi
|Serafian
|Dominique Boschero
|Ginevra Storelli
|Peter Chatel
|Philip Vernon
|Piero Vida
|Journalist
|José Quaglio
|Bonaiuti
View Full Cast >