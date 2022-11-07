Not Available

Who Saw Her Die?

  • Horror
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Dieter Geissler Filmproduktion

A young girl is brutally murdered somewhere in France. Sometime later, the same thing happens to the daughter of a well-known sculptor. This time the parents (the sculptor and his wife) start investigating, and soon find they are in way over their head. Meanwhile, the body-count keeps rising as the killer now starts butchering all those who find out too much...

Cast

Anita StrindbergElizabeth Serpieri
Adolfo CeliSerafian
Dominique BoscheroGinevra Storelli
Peter ChatelPhilip Vernon
Piero VidaJournalist
José QuaglioBonaiuti

