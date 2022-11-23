Not Available

Who wrote the Bible?

    Robert Beckford learned the Bible at his mother's knee and grew up believing that it was literally true. But, 20 years on from his Baptist upbringing, Beckford is no longer so sure that 'the good book' is the pure, unadulterated word of God untouched by human hand. For Beckford, who wrote the Bible matters more today than perhaps at any other moment in living memory. His journey takes him from Birmingham to the West Bank, from Jerusalem to Turkey, and from Rome to Bible Belt America.

