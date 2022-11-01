Western sheriff Bob Wells is preparing to marry Sally Morgan; she loves part-Indian Wanenis, whose race is an obstacle. Sally flees the wedding with hypochondriac Henry Williams, who thinks he's just giving her a ride; but she left a note saying they've eloped! Chasing them are jilted Bob, Henry's nurse Mary (who's been trying to seduce him) and others.
|Eddie Cantor
|Henry Williams
|Ethel Shutta
|Mary Custer
|Paul Gregory
|Wanenis
|Eleanor Hunt
|Sally Morgan
|Jack Rutherford
|Sheriff Bob Wells
|Walter Law
|Jud Morgan
