1930

Whoopee!

  • Music
  • Comedy

Release Date

October 4th, 1930

Studio

Samuel Goldwyn Productions

Western sheriff Bob Wells is preparing to marry Sally Morgan; she loves part-Indian Wanenis, whose race is an obstacle. Sally flees the wedding with hypochondriac Henry Williams, who thinks he's just giving her a ride; but she left a note saying they've eloped! Chasing them are jilted Bob, Henry's nurse Mary (who's been trying to seduce him) and others.

Cast

Eddie CantorHenry Williams
Ethel ShuttaMary Custer
Paul GregoryWanenis
Eleanor HuntSally Morgan
Jack RutherfordSheriff Bob Wells
Walter LawJud Morgan

