1981

Whose Life Is It Anyway?

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 2nd, 1981

Studio

SLM Production Group

Ken Harrison is an artist that lives to make sculptures. One day he is involved in a car accident, and is paralyzed from his neck down. All he can do is talk and move his head, and he wants to die. Whilst he is in hospital he makes friends with some of the staff, and they support him when he goes to trial to be allowed to die.

Cast

Richard DreyfussKen Harrison
John CassavetesDr. Michael Emerson
Christine LahtiDr. Clare Scott
Bob BalabanCarter Hill
Kenneth McMillanJudge Wyler

