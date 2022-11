Not Available

Part of Frank Capra's World War II propaganda series made for the U.S. Armed Forces, this program presents newsreel footage addressing the Battle of China and shifting opinion as the United States moves from isolationism to supporting the war. Highlights include Madame Chiang Kai-Shek's moving address to Congress, Edward R. Murrow's reports from London during the Blitz and Charles Lindbergh expressing his opposition to America entering the war.