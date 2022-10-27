Not Available

Wicked Love: The Maria Korp Story

  • Crime
  • Drama
  • Thriller

Maria Korp, a loving suburban wife and mother of two, went missing in early 2005. As she lay dying in the boot of her car, a twisted tale emerged of suburban lies, a philandering husband and the ultimate price paid by all those involved. WICKED LOVE is the gripping and tragic account of one of Australia’s most complex criminal cases -a suburban thriller of passion, love and betrayal.

Vince ColosimoJoe Korp
Maya StangeTania Herman
Abby WalkerDetective Bradley
Jessica ToveyLaura Korp
Brandon BurkeGus Korp
Rebecca GibneyMaria Korp

