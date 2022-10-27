Wicked Love: The Maria Korp Story

Maria Korp, a loving suburban wife and mother of two, went missing in early 2005. As she lay dying in the boot of her car, a twisted tale emerged of suburban lies, a philandering husband and the ultimate price paid by all those involved. WICKED LOVE is the gripping and tragic account of one of Australia’s most complex criminal cases -a suburban thriller of passion, love and betrayal.
|Vince Colosimo
|Joe Korp
|Maya Stange
|Tania Herman
|Abby Walker
|Detective Bradley
|Jessica Tovey
|Laura Korp
|Brandon Burke
|Gus Korp
|Rebecca Gibney
|Maria Korp
