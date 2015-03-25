2015

Wiener Dog Internationals

  • Comedy
  • Family

Release Date

March 25th, 2015

Studio

Decipher Entertainment

After beating the competition at the nationals, the Jack family prepares for the International World of Wiener Dog Racing. Without parental consent, the kids must sneak off to the races, otherwise their notorious, beloved underdog, Shelly, will have to forfeit her U.S. title at the competition. But the stiff competition leads several of the other countries to get involved in foul play that only the real winners can sniff out!

Cast

Morgan FairchildMiss Merryweather
Jason LondonPhil Jack
Bryan BattJudge Brown
Julian FederDanny Jack
Beth PattinsonDanny Jack
Caitlin CarmichaelBridget Jack

