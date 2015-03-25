Wiener Dog Internationals

After beating the competition at the nationals, the Jack family prepares for the International World of Wiener Dog Racing. Without parental consent, the kids must sneak off to the races, otherwise their notorious, beloved underdog, Shelly, will have to forfeit her U.S. title at the competition. But the stiff competition leads several of the other countries to get involved in foul play that only the real winners can sniff out!
|Morgan Fairchild
|Miss Merryweather
|Jason London
|Phil Jack
|Bryan Batt
|Judge Brown
|Julian Feder
|Danny Jack
|Beth Pattinson
|Danny Jack
|Caitlin Carmichael
|Bridget Jack
