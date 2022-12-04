Not Available

WIFI WARS takes the cutting-edge smartphone technology developed by Rob Sedgebeer for Go 8-Bit to the next level. It's a live comedy game show hosted by me, where the audience play along! Two of them become team captains, and the whole audience compete in a range of games, quizzes and challenges, via controls we beam to their smartphones. Basically, I've found a genius and convinced him to let me profit from his hard work. The show was first created to be part of the Royal Institution's 2015 Summer Programme after me and Rob Sedgebeer's appearance on their 2014 BBC Christmas Lectures. In 2016 we gave our second annual lecture there, at which we broke the Guinness World Record for "Most People Playing A Single Game of Pong" (286 people, the previous record was 251). We finished the year by appearing on BBC Click's special Live show from Broadcasting House, on New Year's Eve!