1991

Wild Hearts Can't Be Broken

  • Drama
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 23rd, 1991

Studio

Walt Disney Pictures

A runaway orphan, young Sonora, persists in a menial job mucking stables in Doc Carver's travelling stunt show. Her great wish is to become a death-defying "diving girl," but Doc refuses her pleas. Undaunted, Sonora's gutsy resolve finally convinces him to give her a break. On the brink of stardom, however, a cruel twist of fate threatens to destroy her dream.

Cast

Cliff RobertsonDr. W.F. Carver
Michael SchoefflingAl Carver
Dylan KussmanClifford Henderson
Kathleen YorkMarie
Frank RenzulliMr. Slater
Gabrielle AnwarSonora Webster

