Wild Hearts Can't Be Broken

A runaway orphan, young Sonora, persists in a menial job mucking stables in Doc Carver's travelling stunt show. Her great wish is to become a death-defying "diving girl," but Doc refuses her pleas. Undaunted, Sonora's gutsy resolve finally convinces him to give her a break. On the brink of stardom, however, a cruel twist of fate threatens to destroy her dream.
|Cliff Robertson
|Dr. W.F. Carver
|Michael Schoeffling
|Al Carver
|Dylan Kussman
|Clifford Henderson
|Kathleen York
|Marie
|Frank Renzulli
|Mr. Slater
|Gabrielle Anwar
|Sonora Webster
