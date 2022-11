Not Available

Aviva announces she's one step closer to fixing the Time Trampoline with the invention of a Time Thruster. But before they can check it out, it goes overboard and attaches onto a Sockeye Salmon who is in the middle of the "Salmon Run". The Wild Kratt team is led on a wild chase, as they follow the salmon on this incredible and difficult journey - both battling the odds to reach their goals.