1960

Wild River

  • Drama
  • History
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 30th, 1960

Studio

20th Century Fox

A young field administrator for the TVA comes to rural Tennessee to oversee the building of a dam on the Tennessee River. He encounters opposition from the local people, in particular a farmer who objects to his employment (with pay) of local black laborers. Much of the plot revolves around the eviction of an elderly woman from her home on an island in the River, and the young man's love affair with that woman's widowed granddaughter.

Cast

Lee RemickCarol Garth Baldwin
Jo Van FleetElla Garth
Albert SalmiHank Bailey
Jay C. FlippenHamilton Garth
James WesterfieldCal Garth
Bruce DernJack Roper

View Full Cast >

Images