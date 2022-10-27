Wild River

A young field administrator for the TVA comes to rural Tennessee to oversee the building of a dam on the Tennessee River. He encounters opposition from the local people, in particular a farmer who objects to his employment (with pay) of local black laborers. Much of the plot revolves around the eviction of an elderly woman from her home on an island in the River, and the young man's love affair with that woman's widowed granddaughter.
|Lee Remick
|Carol Garth Baldwin
|Jo Van Fleet
|Ella Garth
|Albert Salmi
|Hank Bailey
|Jay C. Flippen
|Hamilton Garth
|James Westerfield
|Cal Garth
|Bruce Dern
|Jack Roper
