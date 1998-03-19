Wild Things

When teen-socialite Kelly Van Ryan (Richards) and troubled bad girl Suzie Toller (Campbell) accuse guidance counselor Sam Lombardo (Dillon) of rape, he's suspended by the school, rejected by the town, and fighting to get his life back. One cop (Bacon) suspects conspiracy, but nothing is what it seems...
|Matt Dillon
|Sam Lombardo
|Kevin Bacon
|Sergeant Ray Duquette
|Denise Richards
|Kelly Lanier Van Ryan
|Neve Campbell
|Suzie Marie Toller
|Theresa Russell
|Sandra Van Ryan
|Bill Murray
|Kenneth Bowden
