1997

Wilde

  • Drama
  • History

Release Date

August 31st, 1997

Studio

Dove International

The story of Oscar Wilde, genius, poet, playwright and the First Modern Man. The self-realisation of his homosexuality caused Wilde enormous torment as he juggled marriage, fatherhood and responsibility with his obsessive love for Lord Alfred Douglas, nicknamed Bosie. After legal action instigated by Bosie's father, Wilde refused to flee the country and was sentenced to to two years at hard labour

Cast

Stephen FryOscar Wilde
Jude LawLord Alfred 'Bosie' Douglas
Vanessa RedgraveLady Speranza Wilde
Jennifer EhleConstance Lloyd Wilde
Michael SheenRent Boy
Orlando BloomRent Boy

