The story of Oscar Wilde, genius, poet, playwright and the First Modern Man. The self-realisation of his homosexuality caused Wilde enormous torment as he juggled marriage, fatherhood and responsibility with his obsessive love for Lord Alfred Douglas, nicknamed Bosie. After legal action instigated by Bosie's father, Wilde refused to flee the country and was sentenced to to two years at hard labour
|Stephen Fry
|Oscar Wilde
|Jude Law
|Lord Alfred 'Bosie' Douglas
|Vanessa Redgrave
|Lady Speranza Wilde
|Jennifer Ehle
|Constance Lloyd Wilde
|Michael Sheen
|Rent Boy
|Orlando Bloom
|Rent Boy
