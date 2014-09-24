2014

Wildlike

  • Adventure
  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 24th, 2014

Studio

Tandem Pictures

Fourteen-year-old Mackenzie is sent to live with her uncle in Juneau when her mother can’t care for her anymore. The living situation quickly takes a turn for the worse, and she runs away to rejoin her mother in Seattle. While on her dangerous journey of sleeping in cars and breaking into hotel rooms, she’s drawn to Rene, a lonesome backpacker looking for tranquility in the wilderness.

Cast

Bruce GreenwoodRene Bartlett
Ella PurnellMackenzie
Brian GeraghtyUncle
Ann DowdJeanie
Nolan Gerard FunkTommy
Diane FarrJane

View Full Cast >

Images