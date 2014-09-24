Fourteen-year-old Mackenzie is sent to live with her uncle in Juneau when her mother can’t care for her anymore. The living situation quickly takes a turn for the worse, and she runs away to rejoin her mother in Seattle. While on her dangerous journey of sleeping in cars and breaking into hotel rooms, she’s drawn to Rene, a lonesome backpacker looking for tranquility in the wilderness.
|Bruce Greenwood
|Rene Bartlett
|Ella Purnell
|Mackenzie
|Brian Geraghty
|Uncle
|Ann Dowd
|Jeanie
|Nolan Gerard Funk
|Tommy
|Diane Farr
|Jane
View Full Cast >