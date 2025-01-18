Not Available

William Tell

  • Action
  • Drama

Director

Nick Hamm

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Tempo Productions

The narrative unfolds in the 14th Century, when the European nations vie for supremacy within the Holy Roman Empire. The ambitious Austrian Empire, desiring more land, invades neighbouring Switzerland, a serene and pastoral nation. Protagonist William Tell, a formerly peaceful hunter, finds himself forced to take action as his family and homeland come under threat from the oppressive Austrian King and his ruthless warlords.

Cast

Claes BangWilliam Tell
Connor SwindellsGessler
Golshifteh FarahaniSuna
Jonah Hauer-KingRudenz
Ellie BamberPrincess Bertha
Rafe Spall

