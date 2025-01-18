The narrative unfolds in the 14th Century, when the European nations vie for supremacy within the Holy Roman Empire. The ambitious Austrian Empire, desiring more land, invades neighbouring Switzerland, a serene and pastoral nation. Protagonist William Tell, a formerly peaceful hunter, finds himself forced to take action as his family and homeland come under threat from the oppressive Austrian King and his ruthless warlords.
|Claes Bang
|William Tell
|Connor Swindells
|Gessler
|Golshifteh Farahani
|Suna
|Jonah Hauer-King
|Rudenz
|Ellie Bamber
|Princess Bertha
|Rafe Spall
