William Yang: The Art of Seduction

William Yang is a third-generation Australian-Chinese artist, born and raised in Queensland. He is best known for his documentary photographs and his narrative monologues with slide projections. Many of Yang's works examine his Chinese family history, gay identity or themes such as AIDS. This short documentary looks at one aspect of William's work as a photographer - the photos he takes of male nudes. In many ways, this is the most personal and vulnerable of his work because it always involves a negotiation or transaction.