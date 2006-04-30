2006

Willie Nelson: Live from Austin TX

  • Music

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 30th, 2006

Studio

Not Available

The legendary Willie Nelson is in fantastic form on this 1990 Austin City Limits performance. The DVD includes his classic songs, Whiskey River, On The Road Again, Blue Eyes Crying In The Rain and Always On My Mind. The DVD also features a couple of duets with Shelby Lynne. This DVD includes performances that have not been available until now.

Cast

Willie Nelson
Shelby LynneArtiste en vedette, artiste invité, voix
Bobbie NelsonPiano
Jody PayneGuitare, Vocals
Billy Gene EnglishPercussion
Paul EnglishTambours

