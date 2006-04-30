Willie Nelson: Live from Austin TX

The legendary Willie Nelson is in fantastic form on this 1990 Austin City Limits performance. The DVD includes his classic songs, Whiskey River, On The Road Again, Blue Eyes Crying In The Rain and Always On My Mind. The DVD also features a couple of duets with Shelby Lynne. This DVD includes performances that have not been available until now.
|Willie Nelson
|Shelby Lynne
|Artiste en vedette, artiste invité, voix
|Bobbie Nelson
|Piano
|Jody Payne
|Guitare, Vocals
|Billy Gene English
|Percussion
|Paul English
|Tambours
View Full Cast >