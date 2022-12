Not Available

This film tells the tale of young Wilma's romantic escapades with Christine, a woman from the "outside" world. Surrealistically set in the 1950s, the town of Eden is a place where the air is haunted with silence. Wilma has to choose whether to redeem herself in the eyes of her religiously obsessed brother James, her neurotic chain-smoking Mother, and her opprobrious Father, or escape Eden, a place where one can never feel quite clean enough.