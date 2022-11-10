Winchester '73

Lin McAdam rides into town on the trail of Dutch Henry Brown, only to find himself in a shooting competition against him. McAdam wins the prize, a one-in-a-thousand Winchester rifle, but Dutch steals it and leaves town. McAdam follows, intent on settling his old quarrel, while the rifle keeps changing hands and touching a number of lives.
|James Stewart
|Lin McAdam
|Shelley Winters
|Lola Manners
|Dan Duryea
|Waco Johnnie Dean
|Stephen McNally
|Dutch Henry Brown
|Millard Mitchell
|High Spade
|Charles Drake
|Steve Miller
