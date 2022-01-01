In 1983, yacht sailor Will Parker leads an American crew financed by millionaire Morgan Weld to defeat during the America's Cup race against an Australian crew. Determined to get the prize back, Will convinces Morgan to finance an experimental boat designed by his ex-girlfriend Kate's new beau, Joe Heisler. When the boat is completed, the Americans head to Australia to reclaim the cup.
|Jennifer Grey
|Kate Bass
|Cliff Robertson
|Morgan Weld
|Jack Thompson
|Jack Neville
|Stellan Skarsgård
|Joe Heiser
|Rebecca Miller
|Abigail Weld
|James Rebhorn
|George
