1992

Wind

  • Action
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 10th, 1992

Studio

American Zoetrope

In 1983, yacht sailor Will Parker leads an American crew financed by millionaire Morgan Weld to defeat during the America's Cup race against an Australian crew. Determined to get the prize back, Will convinces Morgan to finance an experimental boat designed by his ex-girlfriend Kate's new beau, Joe Heisler. When the boat is completed, the Americans head to Australia to reclaim the cup.

Cast

Jennifer GreyKate Bass
Cliff RobertsonMorgan Weld
Jack ThompsonJack Neville
Stellan SkarsgårdJoe Heiser
Rebecca MillerAbigail Weld
James RebhornGeorge

View Full Cast >

Images