Windbag the Sailor

Will Hay plays a bragging sea captain whose maritime experience actually extends to navigating a coal barge down inland waterways. His tall tales catch him out when he is co-erced into commanding an unseaworthy ship by an unscrupulous shipping agent who means to have it wrecked. This was the first film to couple Will Hay with both Moore Marriott and Graham Moffatt.
|Moore Marriott
|Harbottle
|Norma Varden
|Olivia Potter-Porter
|Kenneth Warrington
|Yates
|Dennis Wyndham
|Maryatt
|Amy Veness
|Emma Harbottle
|Graham Moffatt
|Albert
