Windbag the Sailor

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Will Hay plays a bragging sea captain whose maritime experience actually extends to navigating a coal barge down inland waterways. His tall tales catch him out when he is co-erced into commanding an unseaworthy ship by an unscrupulous shipping agent who means to have it wrecked. This was the first film to couple Will Hay with both Moore Marriott and Graham Moffatt.

Cast

Moore MarriottHarbottle
Norma VardenOlivia Potter-Porter
Kenneth WarringtonYates
Dennis WyndhamMaryatt
Amy VenessEmma Harbottle
Graham MoffattAlbert

