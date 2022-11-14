Not Available

Windfall - Pioggia infernale

  • Action
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

American Cinema International

Robbers Ace and Scratch are caught in the act of robbing a casino vault and are caught after a long chase by the owner of the casino, who chooses not to send them to jail but instead hires them on as security consultants. The current head of security at the casino is not happy, but casino exec Amber couldn't be happier.

Cast

Casper Van DienAce
Gregg HenryBill
Robert EnglundScratch
Libby Hudson LydeckerAmber Malloy (as Libby Hudson)
Ray WiseJohn Wescott
Cyril O'ReillyWylie

