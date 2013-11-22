2013

Window Wonderland

  • Romance
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 22nd, 2013

Studio

Side Street Post

With the Christmas season fast approaching, department store window decorator Sloan Van Doren is hoping to take over the recently-vacated head window designer spot but finds she has to prove herself by going up against rival Jake Dooley. As the two compete they find they may have more in common than they think. Stars Chyler Leigh and Naomi Judd.

Cast

Chyler LeighSloan Van Doren
Paul CampbellJake Dooley
Naomi JuddRita
Cameron MathisonKenneth
Matty FinochioFitch
Eric KeenleysideUncle Jimmy

