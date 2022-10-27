Not Available

Wing Chun

  • Romance
  • Action
  • Comedy

Wo Ping Films

Martial arts expert Wing Chun battles bandits in this magical film that provides as many laughs as it does wallops. Besides horse thieves, Wing Chun must deal with the men around her who simply can't handle a strong, independent woman. Ultimately, she must dish out "lessons" again and again and again until the respect for her remarkable skills is finally won.

Cast

Michelle YeohYim Wing Chun
Donnie YenLeung Pok To
Waise LeeScholar Wong
Kingdom Yuen(Auntie) Abacus Fong
Norman ChuFlying Chimpanze (as Chui Siu Keung)
Cheng Pei-PeiNg Mui

