Martial arts expert Wing Chun battles bandits in this magical film that provides as many laughs as it does wallops. Besides horse thieves, Wing Chun must deal with the men around her who simply can't handle a strong, independent woman. Ultimately, she must dish out "lessons" again and again and again until the respect for her remarkable skills is finally won.
|Michelle Yeoh
|Yim Wing Chun
|Donnie Yen
|Leung Pok To
|Waise Lee
|Scholar Wong
|Kingdom Yuen
|(Auntie) Abacus Fong
|Norman Chu
|Flying Chimpanze (as Chui Siu Keung)
|Cheng Pei-Pei
|Ng Mui
View Full Cast >