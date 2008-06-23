Winged Creatures

A psychotic man opens fire in a diner, murdering numerous people before killing himself. The survivors struggle in different ways following this horrendous event: a doctor doubts his own instincts and elects to use an experimental medical procedure on his wife, while a gambler believes he's on a lucky streak. A waitress begins engaging in promiscuous sex, and a young girl whose father is among the dead gains unexpected fame.
|Dakota Fanning
|Anne Hagen
|Josh Hutcherson
|Jimmy Jaspersen
|Forest Whitaker
|Charlie Archenault
|Guy Pearce
|Dr Bruce Laraby
|Kate Beckinsale
|Carla Davenport
|Jeanne Tripplehorn
|Doris Hagen
