2008

Winged Creatures

  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 23rd, 2008

Studio

RGM Entertainment

A psychotic man opens fire in a diner, murdering numerous people before killing himself. The survivors struggle in different ways following this horrendous event: a doctor doubts his own instincts and elects to use an experimental medical procedure on his wife, while a gambler believes he's on a lucky streak. A waitress begins engaging in promiscuous sex, and a young girl whose father is among the dead gains unexpected fame.

Cast

Dakota FanningAnne Hagen
Josh HutchersonJimmy Jaspersen
Forest WhitakerCharlie Archenault
Guy PearceDr Bruce Laraby
Kate BeckinsaleCarla Davenport
Jeanne TripplehornDoris Hagen

