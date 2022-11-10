1988

Wings of Desire

  • Drama
  • Fantasy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 28th, 1988

Studio

Argos Films

Wings of Desire is Wim Wender’s artistically beautiful film about the lonely and immortal life of angels during a post-war Berlin. It’s a poetic journey from the perspective of the angels of which one falls in love with a living woman and wants to become a mortal human thus giving up his heavenly life. Filmed in black and white and with a feeling of celebrating life.

Cast

Bruno GanzDamiel
Otto SanderCassiel
Solveig DommartinMarion
Curt BoisHomer, the old poet
Peter FalkPeter Falk
Hans Martin StierThe dying man

