Wings of Desire is Wim Wender’s artistically beautiful film about the lonely and immortal life of angels during a post-war Berlin. It’s a poetic journey from the perspective of the angels of which one falls in love with a living woman and wants to become a mortal human thus giving up his heavenly life. Filmed in black and white and with a feeling of celebrating life.
|Bruno Ganz
|Damiel
|Otto Sander
|Cassiel
|Solveig Dommartin
|Marion
|Curt Bois
|Homer, the old poet
|Peter Falk
|Peter Falk
|Hans Martin Stier
|The dying man
