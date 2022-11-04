Winners Take All

Billy Robinson has become the hottest hot-rodder on the professional motorcycle-racing circuit. But when he returns in triumph to his hometown to bask in all the adulation, he also skids into some pretty rank jealousy from envious motorcycling wanna-bes. And when a local race is organized, Billy must shift gears completely and compete against his best friend, Rick, for the top prize.
|Don Michael Paul
|Rick Melon
|Robert Krantz
|'Bad' Billy Robinson
|Gerardo Mejía
|Johnny Rivera
|Peter DeLuise
|Wally Briskin
|Deborah Richter
|Cindy Wickes
|Kathleen York
|Judy McCormick
