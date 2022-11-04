Not Available

Winners Take All

Billy Robinson has become the hottest hot-rodder on the professional motorcycle-racing circuit. But when he returns in triumph to his hometown to bask in all the adulation, he also skids into some pretty rank jealousy from envious motorcycling wanna-bes. And when a local race is organized, Billy must shift gears completely and compete against his best friend, Rick, for the top prize.

Don Michael PaulRick Melon
Robert Krantz'Bad' Billy Robinson
Gerardo MejíaJohnny Rivera
Peter DeLuiseWally Briskin
Deborah RichterCindy Wickes
Kathleen YorkJudy McCormick

