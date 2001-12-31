Winnie the Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year

It's Christmastime in the Hundred Acre Wood and all of the gang is getting ready with presents and decorations. The gang makes a list of what they want for Christmas and send it to Santa Claus - except that Pooh forgot to ask for something. So he heads out to retrieve the letter and get it to Santa by Christmas...which happens to be tomorrow!
|Jim Cummings
|Winnie the Pooh / Tigger (voice)
|Peter Cullen
|Eeyore (voice)
|John Fiedler
|Piglet (voice)
|Michael Gough
|Gopher (voice)
|William Green
|Christopher Robin (voice)
|Nikita Hopkins
|Roo (voice)
