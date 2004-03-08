Winnie the Pooh: Springtime with Roo

Spring has sprung, and baby Roo is excited to get out and explore and make new friends. But Rabbit seems preoccupied with spring cleaning, instead of embracing his usual role of playing Easter Bunny. Leave it to Roo to show Rabbit -- through love -- that it's more important who you love and not who's in charge.
|Jim Cummings
|Winnie The Pooh / Tigger (voice)
|Ken Sansom
|Rabbit (voice)
|Jimmy Bennett
|Roo (voice)
|David Ogden Stiers
|Narrator (voice)
|John Fiedler
|Piglet (voice)
|Peter Cullen
|Eeyore (voice)
