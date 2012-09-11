2012

Winning Streak

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 11th, 2012

Studio

Afrodita Audiovisual, A.I.E.

Winning Streak is the astonishing story of a group of young down-and-outs who are presented with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity; to change their luck and set off on the adventure of their lives. Thanks to an infallible method based on the roulette wheel’s imperfection, their lifestyle is about to become better than their wildest dreams, as they set out to break the banks at casinos around the world.

Cast

Daniel BrühlIván Pelayo
Lluís HomarGonzalo Pelayo
Blanca SuárezIngrid
Sonia CasademontAurora
Hui Chi ChiuShui
Eduard FernándezLa Bestia

