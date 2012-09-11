Winning Streak is the astonishing story of a group of young down-and-outs who are presented with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity; to change their luck and set off on the adventure of their lives. Thanks to an infallible method based on the roulette wheel’s imperfection, their lifestyle is about to become better than their wildest dreams, as they set out to break the banks at casinos around the world.
|Daniel Brühl
|Iván Pelayo
|Lluís Homar
|Gonzalo Pelayo
|Blanca Suárez
|Ingrid
|Sonia Casademont
|Aurora
|Hui Chi Chiu
|Shui
|Eduard Fernández
|La Bestia
