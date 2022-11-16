Winter Break Mystery

Not Available

Margaret Rockland is as depressed as the ubiquitous Christmas carols are cheerful when she returns to the Washington DC suburb of her childhood for a reunion. The wild bunch she grew up with have settled into respectable family life. Adding insult to injury, her former boyfriend is engaged to the most bourgeois blonde on the East Coast. Margaret reacts by diving into a drinking and drugs marathon. With two remaining fellow souls, she roams the suburban no man’s land and ends up in an incomparable adventure with kidnapping, extortion, misunderstandings and clumsy violence as basic ingredients.