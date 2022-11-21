Winter Wanderer

Not Available

Min-woo, a medical student from a wealthy family, runs into Da-hye) as he rides his bicycle on campus. At first Da-hye dislikes Min-woo, but thanks to help from his charismatic friend Hyeon-tae, he grows closer to Da-hye and the two fall deeply in love. But happiness would not last long. Min-woo's business goes belly-up, and then he learns his birth mother is a military base-town prostitute. Do disturbed by this all he ends up in jail. Meanwhile, Da-hye grows more dependent on Hyeon-tae, and Hyeon-tae gets caught between his friendship for Min-woo and his love for Da-hye...