Winx Club: The Mystery of the Abyss

2014

The archenemies of the Winx Club, the Trix witches, team up with the evil nymph Politea and find out that, to defeat the fairies once and for all and become invincible, it takes very little: a Pearl hidden in the Deep of the Infinite Ocean! As small as powerful, the Pearl of the Depth gives enormous powers to those who possess it! For the Winx there is not a minute to waste: how will they stop the plans of their enemies before it's too late? Get ready: the most dangerous mission of the Winx is about to begin!