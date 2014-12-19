Seven-year-old Johannes Blom gets blown away when he discovers a little man in the kitchen cupboard, hidden behind the peanut butter jar. He’s even more astonished when he realizes that this little man, ‘Wiplala’, has magical powers. When Wiplala accidentally transforms the Blom family to little people, the adventure begins. Will they ever go back to normal-sized people?
|Peter Paul Muller
|Paul Kooij
|Arthur Hollidee
|Cas Jansen
|Manoushka Zeegelaar-Breeveld
|Nurse Babs
|Mamoun Elyounoussi
|Pizza Delivery Boy
|Peter Van den Begin
|Waiter
View Full Cast >